Mikel Celebrates Chelsea Super Cup Win Over Villarreal

Former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi has celebrated the Blues UEFA Super Cup win against Spanish club Villarreal, reports Completesports.com.

Thomas Tuchel’s side won 6-5 on penalties at Windsor Park in Belfast on Wednesday night after both teams were locked at 1-1 after extra-time.

Chelsea had taken a deserved lead after 27 minutes thanks to Hakim Ziyech but Villarreal improved from there and earned their equaliser through Gerard Moreno after 73 minutes.



Read Also: Jorginho, Emerson Make History In Chelsea Super Cup Win Against Villarreal

It was the West London side second Super Cup title (in their fifth final), following their 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in 1998.

Mikel took to the social media to celebrate the win.

“Fixed it. 🤴 #SuperCup #CFC #Chelse,” he wrote on Instagram.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained…