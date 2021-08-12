Morata Forced To Sleep At Hotel After Wife Locks Him Out Of The House

Juventus Spanish striker Alvaro Morata was forced to sleep at a hotel after his wife accidentally locked him out of the house.

Morata was travelling home after Juventus suffered a 3-0 pre-season defeat to Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Johan Cruyff Stadium in Spain.

The 28-year-old revealed the unfortunate tale on Instagram.

Morata flew back to Turin with his deflated team-mates following the defeat and arrived at his home at 4am.

And just as the ex-Chelsea ace thought his day couldn’t get any worse, he found the doors locked at home as a security measure.

Morata’s wife Alice Campello had forgotten to unlock the security system and was fast asleep by the time the player returned.

The Spain international was left with no choice but to book a room at a nearby hotel and try to forget the funny incident.

Morata married Alice in June 2017 and the happy couple have three kids, throwing a cool Spider-Man birthday…