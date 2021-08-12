Okereke Joins Serie A Newcomers Venezia On Loan 

Nigerian striker David Okereke has joined newly promoted Serie A club Venezia on loan from Belgian Champions Club Brugge, Completesports.com reports.

Venezia confirmed Okereke’s loan move in a statement released on their official website on Thursday.

“Venezia FC is pleased to announce the signing of Nigerian attacker David Okereke, 23, on loan from Club Brugge.

“Okereke came through the youth academy at Spezia, before ultimately reaching the first team and making his professional debut in April 2016. After three seasons of increasing experience and progress, including a half-season loan at Cosenza, Okereke had a breakout season with Spezia in 2018/19, leading the team with 10 goals and 12 assists in Serie B.

“Okereke’s form at Spezia prompted a move to Club Brugge in July 2019. In his first season with the club, Okereke made 22 appearances (13 starts) and scored nine goals to help Club Brugge win the…