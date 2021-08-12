Okocha Welcomes Messi To PSG

Days after Lionel Messi joined the Paris club, former Super Eagles midfielder, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, has extended warm hands to the Argentine forward.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner arrived in Paris on Tuesday afternoon to seal his move to the French club on a two-year deal – with an option for a third – worth £25m per year after tax, plus bonuses.

He is the latest big-name arrival at PSG on a free transfer this summer after coach Mauricio Pochettino’s side snapped up Spanish defender Sergio Ramos after he left Real Madrid.

Reacting to it, Okocha, who PSG in 1998 helped the team to win the Trophee des Champions in 1998 and the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2001, said via his official Instagram handle that Messi is gladly welcome to the Paris club.

He wrote: “Welcome to Paris”.

