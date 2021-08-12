Sadiq Confident Almeria Will Beat Cartagena In Season Opener

Almeria forward Umar Sadiq is upbeat on the chances of his side claiming maximum points in their Segunda Divsion clash against Cartagena, reports Completesports.com.

Joan Sicilia’s side will open their campaign at the Estadio Municipal Cartaganova on Monday.

Almeria head into the game in buoyant mood having won four out of their five pre-season games with the other ending in a draw.



Read Also: Mikel Celebrates Chelsea Super Cup Win Over Villarreal

Sadiq is confident they can build on the results and open the new season with a win.

“We’re ready to go to Cartagena and bag the three points,” the striker told the club’s official website.

The 24-year-old scored 20 goals in 40 league appearances for the club last season.

Almeria missed out on promotion to LaLiga last season after losing to Girona in the play-off.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved….