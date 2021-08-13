AFN Disclaims 2016 Athletes Maltreatment Video: ‘It’s Disingenuous’

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has alerted Nigerians, both home and abroad to a fake video circulating on social media about the Nigerian 4x100m relay team protesting over an alleged maltreatment at the recently concluded games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo, Japan.

In the video, the athletes, Raymond Ekevwo, Soyemi Abiola, Godwin Ashien and Emmanuel Arowolo were seen protesting amongst other things over the non-payment of their allowances.

The AFN, in a statement signed by Prince Adeniyi Adisa Beyioku, its Secretary General, says the video was recorded five years ago at the IAAF World U20 Championship in Bydgoszcz, Poland in 2016. ‘

“To start with we did not present any men’s 4x100m relay team in Tokyo and none of the four athletes in the video was in Tokyo for the games. The two relay teams we presented were the mixed and women’s 4x100m. Whoever is behind the tagging of the video to the Tokyo Olympics is not only disingenuous and cynical but has also shown…