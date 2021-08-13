Everton Rival Arsenal For £35m Norwegian

Premier League giants, Everton F.C. have reportedly joined in the race to sign Sander Berge, who according to reports is also on Arsenal’s radar and are monitoring his contract situation at Sheffield United.

While the Gunners are AU Online Casino‘s favourite for his signature, reports emanating from Transfer Market Web claims the Toffees are the latest party to have enquired Sheffield United on the transfer prospect of their 23-year-old midfielder Sander Berge, with Arsenal and Napoli among the other clubs to have registered their interest in the Norwegian sensation.

Berge joined Sheffield United in a deal worth £22 million from Belgian outfit Genk back in January 2020. He made just 16 appearances in all competitions for the Blades last season due to a long-term injury. In total, Berge has made 30 appearances for the Blades, contributing two goals and two assists in the process, but it is his technical elegance and all-around play that catches the eyes of the neutral.

Related:…