Grealish Will Make Positive Impact At Man City -Sterling

Manchester City forward, Raheem Sterling says he’s optimistic Jack Grealish will make a successful impact under coach Pep Guardiola.

The former Aston Villa captain midfielder joined Man City in British record worth £100m switch to the Etihad Stadium

Speaking with Skysports, Sterling thinks Grealish, who joined from Aston Villa last week, can have a “great career” at the Etihad.

“Jack is a player I believe can truly have a great career here,” Sterling said. “It adds another creative player to this team which I am really excited about, so hopefully he can add a few more goals to my tally.

“The international period (Euro 2020) was the first time I was really around him for a long period of time. He is a player who always wants the ball, gets in good pockets of space and is creative.

“He wants to prove himself at the highest level. I don’t think there is a better club for him to try to do that.”

