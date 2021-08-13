I want To Enjoy Myself In The Premier League

Watford defender William Troost-Ekong can’t wait to make his long-awaited debut in the Premier League, Completesports.com reports.

The Hornets will go up against Aston Villa In their first game of the new season on Saturday.

Troost-Ekong played a crucial role in Watford’s promotion last season after arriving from Serie A club Udinese.

The Nigeria international started his youth career with Fulham and later Tottenham Hotspur but failed to made the rise to the first team at both clubs.

The centre-back later moved to Holland where he played for FC Groningen and FC Dordrecht.

The 27-year-old also played for clubs in Belgium, Norway and Turkey before returning to England with Watford.

“It took me all these years just to get to where I wanted to be,”Troost-Ekong told ESPN.

“Now the biggest challenges ahead of me is actually playing in the Premier League and hopefully enjoying myself here. Because that’s something that I have wanted to do all my life.



