Jorginho Opens Up On Possibility Of Winning Ballon d’Or 

Chelsea Italian midfielder Jorginho admits he is starting to ‘give some thought’ to winning the Ballon d’Or.

Jorginho has had a memorable year for both club and country after winning the UEFA Champions League and Suoer Cup with Chelsea and this summer’s European Championship.

The Brazilian-born star played a key role in all major competitions he featured in which has led to him being mentioned as a contender for the Ballon d’Or.

And speaking on the possibility of being crowned winner, Jorginho told Amazon Prime Video Italia:”When there’s so much talk about it (Ballon d’Or), naturally, you are going to give it some thought,” he confessed the 29-year-old.

The 29-year-old then spoke of Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola who was assistant to Mauricio Sarri.

“Gianfranco is a great guy, we had so many wonderful experiences together at Chelsea, we always played together in training and…