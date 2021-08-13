Mendy, Kante, De Bruyne, Lewandowski Shortlisted For UCL Awards

Edourd Mendy, N’Golo Kante, Kevin De Bruyne, Jorginho and Robert Lewandowski are among the nominees for the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League.

Europe’s football governing body UEFA unveiled the nominees for the awards.

Also on the list are Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Ederson, Antonio Rudiger, Ruben Dias, Thibaut Courtois, Jorginho and Cesar Azpilicuerta.

There are three players nominated for each of the four Champions League positional awards: best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward.

The jury comprised the coaches of the 32 clubs in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage, together with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from every UEFA member association. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own teams.

Jury members chose their top three players per position, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third…