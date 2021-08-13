Mourinho’s AS Roma Interested In Kelechi Iheanacho

AS Roma will turn to Kelechi Iheanacho if Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham reject a move to the Serie A club, reports Completesports.com.

Roma want Abraham, who has struggled to earn regular playing berth under Thomas Tuchel to replace Inter Milan bound Edin Dzeko.

The Giallorossi’s director of football Tiago Pinto held a meeting with Abraham and his entourage in London on Wednesday.

Pinto presented to the young strikee the benefits of coming to the Stadio Olimpico.

Chelsea have already agreed the terms of the transfer at €40m, to be paid in five instalments, but the forward remains tempted by Arsenal.

According to Sky Sports, Roma will look to sign Iheanacho from Leicester City if Abraham does not give the all-clear on Friday (today).

The Nigeria international recently penned a contract extension to June 2024 with the Foxes.

He scored 19 goals and provided seven assists in 39 appearances across all competition for Brendan Rodgers’ side last season.

By Adeboye Amosu

Fastest…