NFF Board Back Pinnick’s position On Two-Year World Cup Cycle

The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation on Friday unanimously endorsed the position of its President, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick in support of a two-year FIFA World Cup cycle, tabled before the FIFA Congress at its meeting three months ago by FIFA President, Gianni Infantino.

At a meeting held via video conference, the Board toed the line of Pinnick and argued that the 166 countries that already supported the idea (out of FIFA’s 211 members) were in order. President of the Confederation of African Football, Dr Patrice Motsepe and football legends Lothar Matthaeus and Gary Lineker are among the leading campaigners to half the current four-year cycle of football’s flagship competition.

“With the World Cup being played every four years, the opportunity to have this experience is too rare and spread over too great a time. Whole generations of players miss out, sometimes because of one match potentially decided by one incident…the World Cup is played every four…