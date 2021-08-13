Onyeka Makes Winning Debut As New Comers Brentford Shock Arsenal 

Frank Onyeka made his competitive appearance as Premier League newcomers Brentford started the 2021-22 PL season with a shock 2-0 over Arsenal on Friday night, Completesports.com reports.

Goals in either half from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard sealed the stunning win for the Bees.

Onyeka, who joined Brentford from Danish club Midtjylland was on from the start before he was replaced on 80 minutes.

Folarin Balogun got the nod to lead Arsenal’s attack due to the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, but failed to impress before he was replaced on 59 minutes by Bukayo Saka.

Friday’s game was Brentford’s first in the English top flight since May 26, 1947. On that day, they lost 1-0 to Arsenal.

Brentford opened scoring in the 22nd minute thanks to Canos who drilled the ball in at the near post.

And in the 73rd minute Brentford doubled their lead through Norgaard who headed…