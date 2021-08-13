Paris Saint-Germain Plotting Move To Unite Messi, Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain are considering bringing Cristiano Ronaldo to join up with long time rival Lionel Messi.

PSG completed the signing of Messi this week following his shock exit from Laliga giants Barcelona.

It means the Argentine superstar will form a deadly trio with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe – though the latter could leave the club next summer if he decides not to renew his contract.

And according to Diario AS, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is interested in signing Juventus star Ronaldo, should Mbappe decide to leave for Real Madrid.

It’s said that Al-Khelaifi is not open to selling Mbappe this summer despite believing that the French striker will not sign a new deal to take his stay at the Parc des Princes past this season.

While leaving Mbappe on a free would be a blow, Ronaldo will also be available for nothing next summer if he doesn’t sign a new deal at Juventus.

It would create an exciting…