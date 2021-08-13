Playing Under Tuchel Has Been Tough -Pulisic

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has revealed that playing under manager, Thomas Tuchel was the toughest thing in his football career.

Pulisic was part of the Blues team that won the UEFA Champions League in May and most recently the UEFA Super Cup after the team defeated Villarreal 6-5 via penalties.

Speaking with The Metro, the United States star stated that the German tactician has brought out the best from them.

“It was very tough,” reflected Pulisic before their Super Cup penalty shoot out win over Villarreal on Wednesday, per The Metro.

“I felt like I was in my best form and to be back on the bench was extremely tough. When you are in form, you feel good and want to carry on.

“Competition here is fierce. We want to win titles. It is about keeping your head in the right place so if an opportunity comes you can still make a big impact.”

