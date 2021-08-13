Sancho To Make Manchester United Debut Vs Leeds United

Jadon Sancho will make his Manchester United debut in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds United at Old Trafford.

The England international is yet to feature for the Red Devils following his arrival from Borussia Dortmund, as he missed out on the pre-season clash with Everton last weekend due to illness.

However, Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that the former Manchester City youngster will play against Leeds and could even be named in the first XI against Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

“Jadon is going to be involved definitely. Good week, but was ill after his holiday. He has looked sharper than expected. Can’t tell you if he is going to start though,” Solskjaer told reporters.

The 21-year-old, who featured on three occasions for his country at Euro 2020, scored 50 times and registered 64 assists in 137 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions.

There will be no Raphael Varane for Man United on Saturday, though,…