Son Talks Tough Ahead Premier League Clash Against Man City

Tottenham ace Heung-min Son believes the team has what it takes to defeat reigning champions, Manchester City in this weekend’s opening Premier League fixture.

Son stated this in an interview with the club website, where he said that playing at home will catapult the team to victory against City.

The Korean star will be the focus of the game knowing fully that Harry Kane may miss the game.

However, Son insists they’re capable of winning at home.

“It is a huge game, we’re at home against one of the best teams in the world, and City are always tough to play against,” he told the club’s website.

“I always look forward to these games, really tough, but let’s use our home advantage. We want to win this game and start the season in a positive way, that’s our aim.”

