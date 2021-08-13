Southampton Boss Hasenhuttl Unsure Over Obafemi’s Future

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has admitted he is uncertain over the future of young forward Michael Obafemi.

Obafemi had a breakthrough Premier League campaign in the 2019/20 season but injury limited his performance last term as he made just league appearances for the Saints.

With Danny Ings being replaced by not one but two strikers – both ahead of Obafemi in the pecking order – it could see his gametime further reduced, despite an active pre-season campaign with Saints.

The youngster has only one year left on his current Saints contract, adding

further complications and uncertainty surrounding his future.

Speaking ahead of the 21/22 season opener against Everton, Hasenhuttl: “The latest with Obafemi is that he is our player and he is a young player with potential.

Read Also: Awoniyi Backs Union Berlin For Bundesliga Opening Day Win vs Leverkusen

“So far, he has had a few good games in the Premier League but has never has a really consistent season. We have a lot…