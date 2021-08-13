Troost-Ekong, Etebo, Iwobi, Onyeka Know Carabao Cup Opponents 

William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka and other Super Eagles stars have now known their second-round Carabao Cup opponents.

The draw was held on Wednesday night with the fixtures to be played during the week beginning Monday August 23.

Watford that parade Troost-Ekong, Emmanuel Dennis, Etebo, Isaac Success and Tom Dele-Bashiru will host fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace while Everton have drawn Championship opposition in Huddersfield Town.

Also Read: Jorginho, Emerson Make History In Chelsea Super Cup Win Against Villarreal

Onyeka and newly promoted Brentford will host Forest Green Rovers who play in League Two (fourth division).

And Semi Ajayi’s West Bromwich Albion, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, will welcome Arsenal to the Hawthorns.

All Premier League sides not involved in Europe featured in the second-round draw.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Leicester, West Ham and Tottenham will all…