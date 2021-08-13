Van Dijk Signs New Long-Term Liverpool Deal The Reds Announced

Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk has today signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool.

The Reds announced the contract extension on their official website on Friday.

Van Dijk committed his future to the Reds by putting pen to paper at Anfield on Friday morning, ensuring his three-and-a-half-year association with the club will be prolonged well into the coming years.

Asked how it felt to have inked the fresh terms, Van Dijk told Liverpoolfc.com: “Amazing. It is something to be very proud of, that I am very proud of, that my wife and my kids are very proud of and obviously my agency.

“All the hard work we’ve put in so far continues and I am looking forward to what the future brings together with Liverpool. I’m delighted, very happy and proud.”

Van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton in January 2018 and quickly established himself as a mainstay in the centre of Jürgen Klopp’s defence.

He…