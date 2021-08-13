Why I Left Arsenal -Luiz

Former Arsenal defender, David Luiz has revealed that he left the club in a bid to win more trophies elsewhere.

The Brazilian joined Arsenal from crosstown rivals, Chelsea, back in 2019 but departed following the expiration of his contract in June.

The veteran defender revealed that it was the club’s lack of ambition that lead him to look elsewhere.

“Both of us decided to split,” Luiz told the Daily Mail. “I came for two years and the aim was to win something, which I did (the FA Cup and Community Shield).

Read Also: Lukaku’s Arrival Makes Chelsea Premier League Title Favourite -Cole

“Now, I think the club has a different project for the long term. They have different ideas. My idea is to win, win, win as soon as possible.”

“It will be the same as before — a club with ambition,” he added. “The offers so far, they did not touch my heart. I want to stay at a high level. Maybe that will be in the Premier League.

“I am working every single day. I want pressure, to…