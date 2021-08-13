Willock Departs Arsenal For Newcastle In Permanent Deal 

Newcastle have signed Joe Willock from Arsenal in a permanent deal worth £25m for six years.

Willock completed a medical at Newcastle’s training ground on Friday morning but he has not been registered in time to face West Ham in Sunday’s Premier League opener.

Willock, 21, has been Newcastle’s primary target all window following a successful loan spell in the second half of last season.

He scored eight goals in 14 appearances and set a new record by becoming the youngest player to score in seven consecutive games.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce had made no secret of his desire to see the midfielder return to the club this summer, and said last month they would “keep badgering away” to secure his signing.

Bruce said: “We have had to be patient and persistent, but it has been worth the wait to bring Joe back.

“I want to thank Lee Charnley in particular for the work he has put in to make the deal…