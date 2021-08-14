Awoniyi Backs Union Berlin For Bundesliga Opening Day Win vs Leverkusen

Taiwo Awoniyi has expressed confidence that Union Berlin will kick-off the new Bundesliga season on a winning note when they welcome Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Awoniyi joined Union Berlin on a permanent deal from Liverpool, after initial having a stint on loan last season.

The striker and his teammates returned to Germany at the beginning of August after camping in Austria since mid-July for their pre-season campaign.

And looking ahead to Saturday’s opener Awoniyi is confident of a good outing for his side.

“Yeah, I think they are a good team, but for us also it will be a good game because I believe In our team, I believe In the coaches, in what we are planning to do,” Awoniyi was quoted on Union Berlin’s social media pages.

“The most important thing for us is the victory, and I think we will get that.”

