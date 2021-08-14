Awoniyi On Target In Union Berlin Home Draw Vs Leverkusen 

Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the opening day fixture of the new Bundesliga season, as Union Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen settled for a 1-1 draw on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Awoniyi broke the deadlock in the seventh minute to put Union Berlin ahead.

But just five minutes after the Nigerian opener Leverkusen equalised through Moussa Diaby.

In the 63rd minute Awoniyi was replaced by Andreas Voglsammer after going down with suspected cramp.

Union Berlin’s next fixture is against KUPS in midweek in the newly introduced UEFA Europa Conference League.

By James Agberebi

