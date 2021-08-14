Dennis Beats Etebo To Watford Man Of The Match Award 

Emmanuel Dennis has been named Watford Man of the Match in their 3-2 home win against Aston Villa on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Dennis marked his Premier League debut with a goal and assist for Watford who returned to the English top-flight.

In the voting by Watford fans which wss published on the club’s verified Twitter handle, Dennis beat off competition from compatriot Oghenekaro Etebo and Ismaila Sarr.

The former Club Brugge striker polled 43 per cent to emerge winner while Etebo and Sarr got 21 and 36 per cent respectively.

Also in action for Watford was William Troost-Ekong who saw 90 minutes of football.

By James Agberebi

