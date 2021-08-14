Dennis, Etebo Nominated For Watford MOTM Award After Win Vs Villa 

Emmanuel Dennis and Oghenekaro Etebo have been nominated for Watford Man of the Match award, following the Hornets’ 3-2 home win against Aston Villa on their return to the Premier League, Completesports.com reports.

Watford published the names of the three shortlisted players which also has Ismaila Sarr.

Dennis marked his Premier League debut with a goal and assist as Watford kicked off the new campaign with the hardfought win.

Etebo was also instrumental thanks to his performance in the middle of the pack which helped the newly promoted club to claim all three points.

Dennis got on the score sheet in the 10th minute slotting in after his initial shot was blocked.

He then turned provider as he set up Ismaila Sarr on 42 minutes to double Watford’s goal.

The former Club Brugge striker was then replaced in the 66th minute.

As at the time of writing this report, Dennis was ahead in the voting.

