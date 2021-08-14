Dennis Scores, Assist In Watford’s Win vs Villa; Iwobi Also Bags Assist

It was a dream debut for Emmanuel Dennis as he scored and had an assist in Watford’s 3-2 home win against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Also in action for the Hornets were Dennis’ compatriot William Troost-Ekong and Oghenekaro Etebo who both featured for 90 minutes.

Dennis got on the score sheet in the 10th minute slotting in after his initial shot was blocked.

Dennis then turned provider as he set up Ismaila Sarr on 42 minutes to double Watford’s goal.

The former Club Brugge striker was then replaced in the 66th minute.

At Goodison Park Alex Iwobi provided an assist as Everton came from a goal down to beat Southampton 3-1.

Iwobi who came on on 70 minutes laid the ball for Abdoulaye Doucoure in the 76th minute to put Everton 2-1.

With nine minutes left in the game Dominic Calvert-Lewin added the third goal to earn new manager Rafa Benitez a winning start.

And…