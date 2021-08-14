Ex-Napoli Captain Montervino: Osimhen Will Score Goals This Season

Former Napoli captain Francesco Montervino has backed Victor Osimhen to score plenty goals for the Blues this season, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen linked up with Napoli from Ligue 1 outfit Lille in a big move last summer.

The Nigeria international scored 10 goals in 24 league appearances in his first season at the club.

The 22-year-old has already scored seven goals in four pre-season outings including brace against Bayern Munich for the Partenopei.

“Osimhen is the centre forward and is the attacking terminal of Napoli, whatever the role,”Montervino told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“He always position himself to score, to attack the depth, give the depth and stay in the area.

“Surely the extra mezzala (half-winger) can change something, but I saw an Osimhen who wants to score, as soon as he sees the chance, he race towards the goal directly.”

