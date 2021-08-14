How Onyeka Helped Brentford Sink Arsenal In EPL Opener

Not many new signings make a perfect start to life in a new club, most especially in a competitive league such as the English Premier League.

However, Nigerian international, Frank Onyeka, who joined the newly-promoted side, Brentford from FC Midtjylland in Denmark this summer, made a sparkling start to the Premier League as he marshaled the team’s defence with so much confidence in their 2-0 win over Arsenal on Friday.

He acquitted himself very well, showing good tactical awareness to cover space and he still had time to try and get into the Arsenal box. He lasted 80 minutes before he left the pitch to enthusiastic applause.

Recall that upon Onyeka’s arrival at Brentford, Thomas Frank described the 23-year-old, who scored three goals in 27 Danish Superliga matches last season, as a strong addition to his team.

Reacting to the victory via his official Instagram handle, Onyeka stated that the win against Arsenal will…