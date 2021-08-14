Lukaku’s Goals Will Fire Chelsea To The Top -Tuchel

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes the arrival of Romelu Lukaku will help fire the club to the top of the Premier League.

The Blues, who last season lacked a good goal scorer despite creating lots of chances, will be delighted to have signed the Belgian international.

In an interview with TribalFootball, the German tactician stated that Lukaku is the perfect addition to the club.

He noted that the former Inter Milan star is strong in the air and will give a new power when the team crosses from the side.

“We have a strong bond and team mentality to help each other. We think Romelu, having always had Chelsea in his heart, is the perfect addition to our group. He embodies all that we’re proud of at this club.

“We spoke on the phone. Right now, he’s following protocol and quarantining for a few more days.

“Last season, we came fourth, not second, so there some bridges to be built to close the…