Match-Winner Moffi Relishes Lorient Victory Against Monaco

Nigeria forward Terem Moffi has celebrated FC Lorient’s win against AS Monaco in Friday’s Ligue 1 clash, reports Completesports.com.

Moffi converted from the penalty spot in the 31st minute to earn Lorient their first win of the season after two games.

The 22-year-old was then replaced with six minutes left in the game.

The striker took to the social media to celebrate the important win.

“Great Victory,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

The win took Lorient to top in the league table on four points after two games played.

Moffi netted 14 goals in 32 ligue 1 appearances in his debut campaign for Lorient.

Up next for Lorient is an away fixture against Montpellier on Sunday, August 22.

