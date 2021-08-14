Osimhen Scores As Napoli Beat Pescara In Friendly

Victor Osimhen was on target as Napoli thrashed Pescara 4-0 in their last pre-season friendly on Saturday night, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen put Napoli ahead in the ninth minute after he was set up by Lorenzo Insigne.

The Nigeria international scored eight goals in five pre-season outings for the Partenopei.

Insigne, Adam Ounas and Zedadka scored the other goals for Luciano Spalleti’s side.

Napoli will open their Serie A campaign against newcomers Venezia next week Sunday.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.