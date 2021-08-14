Rwanda President Kagame Reacts To Arsenal’s Shock Defeat To Brentford 

Rwanda president Paul Kagame has reacted to Arsenal’s shock defeat to newly promoted Brentford in this season’s league opener on Friday night.

The Gunners lost 2-0 to Brentford who made their first top-flight appearance in 74 years.

Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard were the heroes for Brentford as their goals in either half, secured the first win of the new campaign.

And Kagame, a self-confessed Arsenal fan admitted Brentford were deserved winners.

“What?? It’s football, it’s a loss of Arsenal at/to Brentford,” he wrote on Twitter. “Brentford deserved to win and they did. The game itself aside Arsenal and the fans don’t deserve to kind of get used to this….NO !!! I say this as one of the big fans of Arsenal. The change has taken too long to come!

“It’s been a struggle of about decade(s) -ups & downs-more downs until this point. Can’t we have a plan that really works?? One part to look at is…