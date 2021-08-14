Sports Industry In Africa: Kenya And Jamaica

Sports development in Africa is on my mind. I am asking myself probing questions. Uganda produced a John Akii-Bua in the early 1970s. He was the greatest hurdler in the world at the 1972 Olympics.

Tanzania produced Filbert Bayi in the mid- 1970s. He was the greatest middle distance runner in the world in the early 1970s.

Zambia produced Samuel Matete in the 1980s into the 1990s. He was a World 400 metres hurdling champion for a spell.

Of course, Kenya had its own long list of world and Olympic champions since the early 1970s.

These are all East African countries populated by Blacks in a region with similar environmental features and conditions that influenced their athletes’ performances.

Also Read: Odegbami – Eye on Tokyo 2020: ‘Hardwork And Merit Before Prayers’

In the group, why is it that it is only Kenya that has had a record of consistent successes through the decades and, today, have become the foremost achiever on the African continent in global sports?

The…