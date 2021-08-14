Tuchel Admits Abraham Could Leave Chelsea This Summer

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits Tammy Abraham could be sold.

Tuchel concedes Romelu Lukaku’s arrival means Abraham is likely to move.

Read Also: Mourinho’s AS Roma Interested In Kelechi Iheanacho

He said, “There are always possibilities that players will leave us, especially in the same position – Romelu Lukaku arriving obviously affects Tammy. It’s been discussed, we’ve spoken about it many times, but at the moment there is no news about Tammy.

“He is our player, he’s in the squad for tomorrow, he has the chance to play and be decisive for Chelsea – that’s the focus. After that, we’ll see where the situation is and what Tammy wants. Right now, the focus is the next game and there is no news.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…