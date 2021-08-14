Watch Every Single English Premier League Game Live On Your Phone

The highly anticipated 30th English Premier League season kicks off on 13 August 2021, and Showmax Pro viewers have a front-row seat to catch the action, as it happens. Since 1992, the English Premier League has seen some of football’s most exciting moments, and the new season promises all the drama, thrills and spills you’d expect from England’s top clubs.

Newly-promoted Brentford will launch the season when they host Arsenal on Friday – the first of 380 matches over the next nine months. Champions Manchester City are favourites to win and begin their title defence at Tottenham on Sunday.

Related: Showmax Pro Will Live Stream The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 In More Than 50 Countries Across Africa

With capacity crowds allowed for the first time in 17 months, Showmax Pro subscribers can join the action from only 3,200 nairas per month. Stream the games online at www.showmax.com or on your phone using the Showmax app. Plus, if you sign up for Showmax Pro before the end of…