Abraham Arrives In Italy To Seal £34m Transfer To Roma 

Tammy Abraham has landed in Italy to complete his highly-anticipated transfer from Chelsea to Roma.

Earlier on Sunday Abraham headed to Italy to finalise the £34million deal.

The 23-year travelled by private jet to the Italian capital where an army of Roma fans eagerly waited to catch a glimpse of their latest recruit.

In a clip released by Sky Sports, Abraham emerged from the Private Jets Terminal at the Rome airport to a rapturous roar from fans.

The striker took the hysteria in his stride and briefly stopped to pose for some pictures and wave before shooting off in his waiting taxi.

SunSport revealed earlier today Abraham was set to fly to Rome undergo a medical at Rome’s Villa Stuart Clinic.

And assuming there are no issues, Abraham shall put pen to paper on a five-year contract at the Stadio Olimpico worth £4m per year after tax – taking home £80,000 per week.

It is understood Chelsea…