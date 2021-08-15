Awoniyi Reacts After Scoring In Union Berlin Draw Vs Bayer Leverkusen

Hertha Berlin forward Taiwo Awoniyi has expressed ‘good feelings’ after scoring his first goal of the season for the club in their 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Awoniyi put Hertha Berlin ahead in the seventh minute.

Max Kruse fed Awoniyi, who drove goalwards and smashed an unstoppable 18-yard strike over the despairing dive of Lukas Hradecky.



Moussa Diaby however equalised for the visitors five minutes later.

“For me, I think it is what I have waited for, for many years,” Awoniyi told Bundesliga’s official website.

“I am really happy I can achieve it this year and I am back again in Berlin.”

The 24-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Hertha Berlin joined the club on a permanent deal from Premier League side Liverpool this summer.

