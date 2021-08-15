Germany Legend, Gerd Muller Dies At 75

German and Bayern Munich star, Gerd Muller has passed away on Sunday.

Widely regarded as one of the game’s greatest goalscorers and nicknamed “Bomber der Nation”, Muller died at the age of 75.

This was confirmed by the Bayern president, Herbert Hainer in a statement.

“Today is a sad, black day for Bayern and all of its fans. Gerd Mueller was the greatest striker there has ever been and a fine person, a personality in world football.

“We’re united in deep sorrow with his wife Uschi and his family. Without Gerd Muller, Bayern would not be the club we all love today. His name and the memory of him will live on forever.”

Muller helped his country to the 1974 FIFA World Cup and 1972 Euros title and was also Bayern Munich’s all-time record goalscorer with 563 goals in 605 Bundesliga appearances.

The former footballer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2015 when he was a coach of…