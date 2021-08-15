Ibitoye Appointed Special Assistant Multimedia To Sports Minister

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare has appointed former Super Eagles media officer, Toyin Ibitoye as his Special Assistant, Multimedia.

The well-traveled veteran sports journalist is the Executive Producer of Sunrise Sports, a sports broadcast and marketing company based in Lagos, Nigeria.

Read Also: Abraham Arrives In Italy To Seal £34m Transfer To Roma

An alumnus of the University of Ibadan and the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, Toyin was on March 18, 2015, appointed as Media Officer to the Nigeria national football team by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) before he left the job in 2020.

He is currently a member of the Nigeria Football Federation media committee.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of…