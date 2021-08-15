‘I’m Happy For My Nigerian Brother’- Etebo Hails Dennis After Win Vs Aston Villa

Oghenekaro Etebo has congratulated his teammate Emmanuel Dennis after the forward scored on his Premier League debut for Watford against Aston Villa on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Dennis opened scoring for the Hornets and also set up Senegal forward Ismaila Sarr for the second goal in the 3-2 win.

“It’s very important as a team to score first and when you get an early goal it motivates everyone, keeps the positive vibes going and everyone keeps pushing,” Etebo told the club’s official website.

“I’m happy for my Nigerian brother [Dennis] and Sarr as well. They did well, you can see they’ve got good pace, they run forward and are direct players.”



The win will give confidence to Xisco Munoz’s side, but Etebo isn’t getting carried away.

“This is the start of the season. I’m happy that we got the win, congratulations to my teammates, but it’s a long season so…