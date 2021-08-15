Lukaku Belgian Striker Agent Threatened After Chelsea Transfer 

Romelu Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello has revealed he and his family have received threats after the Belgian striker left Inter Milan to join Chelsea.

Lukaku completed his return to Stamford Bridge on Thursday in deal reportedly worth £97.5 million.

Pastorello released a statement on Friday detailing the abuse he has received in the past couple days.

“I have always accepted – and will continue to do so – confrontation and constructive criticism: they are part of the game for those who play a role with considerable media relevance,” Pastorello said, as per Goal.

“What we absolutely cannot tolerate are the falsehoods, insinuations, insults and threats we have received [also against my family and my daughters], which have far exceeded the limits of civilisation, decency and tolerance.

“Believe it or not, the supporters’ affection and the special bond with the city of Milan made him think about it for a long…