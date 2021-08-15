Musa Thrilled To Score On Fatih Karagumruk Debut

Ahmed Musa is delighted to score on his maiden appearance for Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk, reports Completesports.com.

Musa netted Fatih Karagumruk’s third goal in the 3-2 win against Gazientep at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

The Nigeria started the game and featured for 90 minutes.



The 28-year-old took to the social media to celebrate his goal as well as his team’s victory in the season opener.

“A good start, we keep going mates,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

The versatile winger linked up with the modest side last month penning a two-year deal with the option of an additional year.

