Ndidi Lose Leicester Man Of The Match Award To Vardy 

Wilfred Ndidi missed out on Leicester City’s first Man of the Match award of the season after losing out to Jamie Vardy following the win against Wolves on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

In the four-man shortlist Ndidi finished third with 12 per cent of the votes casted by Leicester fans.

Vardy, who got the only goal in the 1-0 win had 58 per cent to emerge winner of the award.

Ricardo Pereira was second with 19 per cent while Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu was fourth with 11 per cent.

Also Read: Onuachu Scores Again In Belgian League As Genk Record Big Win

Ndidi will hope to be the recipient of the award when Leicester travel to London to take on West Ham United.

Saturday’s win against Wolves took Leicester to eight position in the league table.

Last weekend, the Foxes beat Manchester City 1-0 to win the Community Shield, the first in their history.

Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho was the hero as his late minute penalty sealed the win for Brendan Rodgers’…