Onuachu Scores Again In Belgian League As Genk Record Big Win 

Paul Onuachu was on target again in the Belgian Jupiler as Genk thrashed OH Leuven 4-0 on Saturday night, Completesports.com reports.

It was Onuachu’s second goal in three league games after opening his account last Saturday against Kortrijk.

The Super Eagles striker doubled Genk’s lead when he struck in the 59th minute.

While Onuachu saw 90 minutes of action against OH Leuven, his compatriot Cyriel Dessers was an unused substitute.

The win took Genk up to fourth position on seven points after four league games played so far.

Onuachu scored one goal in the Champions League home and away qualifiers against Shahktar Donetsk.

However it was not enough as Genk were knocked out by the Ukrainian side.

By James Agberebi

