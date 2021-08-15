Onyeka Gets Very Good Rating In Brentford’s Shock Win Vs Arsenal 

Frank Onyeka got very good rating after his impressive performance helped Premier League new comers Brentford defeat Arsenal in the first fixture of the season.

The ratings was done by The Mirror and was for every Brentford player who featured.

Brentford recorded their first top-flight win in 74 years after a shock 2-0 win against visiting Arsenal.

Goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard secured the win.

Onyeka who joined Brentford from Midtjylland in the summer played for 80 minutes and got seven out of 10 for his impressive display.

And commenting on his display, The Mirror wrote :”Frank The Tank has a Premier League engine. Lively from the first minutes and covered every inch, giving the Gunners no wiggle room.”

Next up for Onyeka and Brentford teammates is an away trip to Crystal Palace next week Saturday.

Brentford player ratings vs Arsenal:

David Raya 7

Kristoffer Ajer 7

Pontus Jansson…