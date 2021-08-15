Ronaldo Tips Varane To Succeed At Man United

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has tipped Rafael Varane to succeed at Manchester United.

The France international was unveiled on Saturday at Old Trafford before their game against Leeds United, a game the team won by 5-1.

Recall that Rio Ferdinand posted his approval of United’s newest recruit on social media, sharing a short clip of the two embracing on the pitch.

Read Also: Musa Thrilled To Score On Fatih Karagumruk Debut

The post has since drawn over one million views and it appears as though Ronaldo also caught a glimpse of the video.

The former United forward responded to Ferdinand’s post, writing “Grande”.

The one-word post translates as “great” from Portuguese, suggesting Ronaldo approved of the transfer.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or…