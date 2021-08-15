Simon Bags Double Assists As Nantes Claim First League Win 

Moses Simon provided both assists as Nantes beat Metz 2-0, to claim their first win of the new Ligue 1 season on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Simon has now taken his assists for the new campaign to three.

The Nigerian star winger set up Randal Kolo Muani for the opening goal 12 minutes into the game.

Also Read: 2022 AFCON Draws: CAF Seeds Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, Algeria, Two Others

And just four minutes into the second half Simon laid the ball for Ludovic Blas to make it 2-0.

Last season, Simon scored six goals in 33 league appearances for Nantes.

The win move Nantes to fifth position on four points in the league table after two league games played.



By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written…