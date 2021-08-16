Arsenal Want Conte To Replace Arteta

Arsenal are supposedly considering replacing Mikel Arteta with former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte.

Arteta steered Arsenal to a record-extending 14th FA Cup triumph during his first half-season in charge, but the Spaniard could only lead the Gunners to an eighth-placed finish in last season’s Premier League.

Arsenal’s 2021-22 season also kicked off in dismal fashion with a 2-0 defeat to newly-promoted Brentford, and Arteta’s future in the dugout is thought to be far from secure.

According to Tuttosport, Arsenal will consider a swoop for Conte should Arteta be relieved of his duties, and the Italian would be keen to bring Lautaro Martinez to the Emirates with him.

Conte oversaw Chelsea’s 2016-17 Premier League title win and led Inter to the Scudetto last term, with Martinez scoring 17 goals on the way, and he was one of many names linked with the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Arteta – who apologised to Arsenal fans following Friday’s defeat at Brentford –…